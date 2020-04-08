Coronavirus death toll in Romania rises by 1 to 210

Another person infected with the novel coronavirus has died in Romania, bringing the total toll to 210, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official coronavirus communication task force, reported on Wednesday. It is about a 60-year-old woman of Mures County: it all started on April 1 with fever, severe asthenia, headache and chest pain. The woman was admitted on April 5 at the Targu Mures County Hospital the UPU-SMURD unit. She was transferred the same day to the Sighisoara Municipal Hospital and her coronavirus infection was confirmed on April 6. The patient died on April 7. She had been suffering from cardiovascular disease, and high blood pressure.