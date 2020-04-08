Iohannis urges strict observance of coronavirus rules for relaxation to follow

President Klaus Iohannis emphasized on Wednesday the need for the strict observance of the measures imposed by the authorities to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, so that a relaxation can follow. "The weather is fine, we hear in the news that certain countries are working on a plan to ease these measures. No matter how much this saddens me, I must openly tell you: Romania is not yet in that phase, regrettably, the number of cases in Romania is on the rise, the number of people receiving treatment in emergency units is rising and even if we all want this crisis to end as soon as possible, I tell you that we are not yet in the phase where we can relax. (...) It is up to us how long it takes until we are able to come up with a plan to ease these measures, because this infection, this virus spreads from human to human. If we observe - I'd say religiously - the rules imposed by the authorities, avoiding physical contact, isolating, leaving the house only when necessary, then we will surely be able to soon enter the relaxation phase and resume our life almost normally," Iohannis said after his visit today to the National Intervention Command and Coordination Center. The President cautioned that if the restriction measures are relaxed too fast, we could end up "with these measures having to be extended for months and nobody wants that." "The measures must be further strictly observed so that at the right time we too are able to relax some of them," the head of the state said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]