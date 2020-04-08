GCS: 344 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. In Romania, there are 4.761 infected persons



GCS: 344 new cases confirmed in the last 24 hours. In Romania, there are 4.761 infected persons.

As of Wednesday, in Romania, 4.761 cases of people infected with COVID-19 virus have been confirmed, 344 of them in the last 24 hours, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) announces. About one third of the confirmed ones, respectively 1.430, are from Suceava (...)