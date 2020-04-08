Second semester topics to be left out of university entrance exams

Second semester topics to be left out of university entrance exams. This year's university entrance exams will be carried out without taking into consideration the topics in the 12th grade second semester subject matters, Chairman of the National Council of Rectors (CNR) Sorin Cimpeanu told AGERPRES on Wednesday. He added that first degree and master's degree examinations will also be held. "As chair of CNR, a member of the working group established by the Education Ministry for the initiation and support of measures required for the implementation of the 2019/2020 school year, I am able to assure you that none of the scenarios taken into account by the Ministry of Education contains the hypothesis of repeating the school/university year," said Cimpeanu. Thus, the average of grades will be completed in the pre-university education, the exams and projects related to the second semester will be held in the university education, the National Examination will be held, the Baccalaureate examination will be held, university entrance exams will be carried out without taking into consideration the topics in the 12th grade second semester subject matters, and so will first degree and master's degree examinations. AGERPRES (RO -author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]