GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 215. Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 215, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday. The latest victims are five men aged between 53 and 89. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]