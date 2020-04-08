GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 215
Apr 8, 2020
GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 215.
Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 215, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Wednesday.
The latest victims are five men aged between 53 and 89. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
[Read the article in Agerpres]