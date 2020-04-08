HealthMin Tataru: We'll have an assessment regarding coronavirus situation after Easter

HealthMin Tataru: We'll have an assessment regarding coronavirus situation after Easter. Health Minister Nelu Tataru has stated in Cluj on Wednesday that after Easter an assessment regarding the coronavirus epidemic situation in Romania will be carried out and, until then, the measures which the authorities have announced so far remain in force. "We have a period until after the Easter Holidays (...) and in this context, we will have an assessment 7-10 days after the Easter Holidays," Nelu Tataru said, also referring to the situation of Romanians returning from abroad in the meanwhile. He mentioned that until then, the priorities remain those regarding the provision of protection equipment, precaution, social distancing, voluntary isolation and ensuring medication. In this context, he said that this week, 30 of the 200 ventilators which Romania is purchasing are to arrive in the country. Nelu Tataru met on Wednesday, at the headquarters of the Cluj Prefecture, with Cluj hospital managers and county leaders of the Public Health Directorate and the Health Insurance House. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Marius Fratila; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]