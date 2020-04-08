 
Ombudsman calling for logging to stop during state of emergency
Ombudsman calling for logging to stop during state of emergency.

Romania's Ombudsman on Wednesday posted an own petition on its website, calling attention to logging. "The Ombudsman's Office has issued an own petition calling attention to massive deforestation of the country's forestlands and asking the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as chair of the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations, to consider together with the Ministry of Water and Forestry and the National Forestland Registry - Romsilva, stopping logging for the duration of the state of emergency, and also asking the forestry guards to intensify checks in forests jointly with the law enforcement and to carry out on schedule specific forestry activities/controls,' the petition reads. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

