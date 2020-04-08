Crosspoint: EUR750M Realty Investments In Optimistic Scenario; EUR500M In Pessimistic Scenario In Romania In 2020

Crosspoint: EUR750M Realty Investments In Optimistic Scenario; EUR500M In Pessimistic Scenario In Romania In 2020. Romania's real estate transactions market reached EUR608 million in 2019, down 41% on the year, and, in the context of the Covid19 pandemic, an optimistic scenario for 2020 indicates a total investment volume of EUR750 million, and a pessimistic scenario shows a minimum EUR500 million, as per (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]