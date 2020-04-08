 
Romaniapress.com

April 8, 2020

TIR trucks waiting for 70 minutes to clear Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point
Apr 8, 2020

TIR trucks waiting for 70 minutes to clear Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point.

TIR trucks trying to clear the Giurgiu-Ruse border crossing point out of Romania into Bulgaria were waiting in a line of about eight kilometres on the first lane of the DN 5 Bucharest-Giurgiu national road on Wednesday after-noon and they could be seen as far as Daia, with the waiting time for those who reached customs control being 70 minutes. "The large number of TIR trucks that today reached the Giurgiu-Ruse crossing point to leave Romania led to the formation of lines. The waiting time for leaving the country is about 70 minutes," spokesperson for the Giurgiu Border Police Inspectorate Alina Cocoru said on Wednesday. According to the website of the Romanian Border Police, TIR trucks can leave Romania on four traffic arteries and enter the country on six arteries, with the waiting time at about 60 minutes. For motor vehicles passing through the Giurgiu-Ruse point access is available on two traffic lanes both in and out the country, with the waiting time being 20 minutes on both directions. AGERPRES (RO - Camelia Bigan, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

PM Orban: Returning to normal depends a great deal on how Romanians observe rules Returning to normal depends a great deal on how Romanians understand to observe the rules and recommendations from the authorities, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday, when he made an appeal to Romanians "to hang on." "The President and the Government are analyzing (...)

Crosspoint: EUR750M Realty Investments In Optimistic Scenario; EUR500M In Pessimistic Scenario In Romania In 2020 Romania's real estate transactions market reached EUR608 million in 2019, down 41% on the year, and, in the context of the Covid19 pandemic, an optimistic scenario for 2020 indicates a total investment volume of EUR750 million, and a pessimistic scenario shows a minimum EUR500 million, as per (...)

Romanian ForMin Aurescu says Covid-19 crisis has pushed us to rethink connectivity in all dimensions ''The Covid-19 crisis has pushed us to rethink connectivity in all dimensions, on both sides of the Atlantic. The free movement of people, goods and ideas - the nerves that kept our world in motion - has started facing baffling setbacks,'' Romania's Foreign Affairs Minister Bogdan Aurescu (...)

HealthMin Tataru says coronavirus cases in Romania to increase in next two-three weeks Health Minister Nelu Tataru said in Sibiu on Wednesday that there will be another two weeks in which the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania will increase, and there will also be deaths, which is why the population must protect itself. "A fulminant development hinges a lot on this (...)

President Iohannis' Passover message: During this difficult time, Jewish communities prove responsibility, solidarity President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday sent a message for Passover, in which he voiced his appreciation for the manner in which the Jewish communities have been acting during this time. "I want to voice my entire appreciation for the manner in which, during this difficult time, the Jewish (...)

Over 1 million work contracts suspended since the declaration of state of emergency By Andra Beltz A number of 1,013,522 individual employment contracts have been suspended since the entry into force of the state of emergency (March 16) so far, according to Labor Inspection figures released by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection (MMPS) on Wednesday. Of these, 311,445 (...)

Labor Ministry: Over 1.2 Million Individual Labor Contracts Suspended Or Terminated Until April 8 The latest data from Romania’s Labor and Social Protection Ministry show that over 1,000,000 labor contracts have been suspended and over 200,000 labor contracts have been terminated until April 8, 2020.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |