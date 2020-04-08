 
April 8, 2020

Apr 8, 2020

PM Orban: Returning to normal depends a great deal on how Romanians observe rules.

Returning to normal depends a great deal on how Romanians understand to observe the rules and recommendations from the authorities, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated on Wednesday, when he made an appeal to Romanians "to hang on." "The President and the Government are analyzing the situation. The President decided to prolong the state of emergency by another 30 days. We are closely watching the evolution of the epidemic and during this time we are preparing to return to normal. The return to normality depends largely on the way in which Romanians observe the rules and recommendations. The more we slow the spread of the virus, the more time we gain, the moment when we will return to normal will be closer," the Prime Minister told BI TV private television broadcaster. He added that, on the other hand, "he already feels a relaxation, which does not have to occur". "This relaxation does not have to occur, even if we keep the spread of the virus under control," said Orban. AGERPRES (RO-author: Catalina Matei, editor: Antonia Nita; EN-author - Cristina Zaharia)

