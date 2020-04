Romanian Exporters and Importers Expect Sharp Contractions for March

One third of Romanian exporters expect exports to drop by an annual 25% in March, while 12% have a more pessimistic view, expecting exports to drop 25% to 50%, according to a poll by the country's statistics board released Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]