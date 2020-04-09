 
Romaniapress.com

April 9, 2020

Official statistics: Romania's Jan - Feb trade deficit at 2.6 billion euros
Apr 9, 2020

Official statistics: Romania's Jan - Feb trade deficit at 2.6 billion euros.

Romania's (FOB/CIF) trade balance increased by 170.8 million euros in the first two months of the year compared to the same period of 2019, to almost 2.6 billion euros, shows the data published by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Thursday. Official statistics also shows that between January 1 and February 29, 2020, FOB exports totaled 11.634 billion euros, and CIF imports reached 14.231 billion euros. In the same period, exports increased by 2 pct, while imports advanced by 2.9 pct YoY. INS data shows that in February 2020, FOB exports totaled 5.942 billion euros, and CIF imports amounted to 7.219 billion euros, resulting in a deficit of 1.277 billion euros. Compared to February 2019, exports for this year's same month increased by 0.8 pct and imports by 2.4 pct. Between January 1 and February 29, the product groups with a significant share of the country's trade were: machinery and transport equipment (48.6 pct for export and 36.6 pct for import) and other manufactured products (30.5 pct for export, respectively 29.7 pct for import). The value of intra-Community (intra-EU28) trade exchanges during the reporting period was 8.627 billion euros on the outbound and 10.380 billion euros on the inbound, representing 74.2 pct of total exports and 72.9 pct of total imports, respectively. According to the quoted source, the value of extra-EU28 trade exchanges from January 1 to February 29, 2020 was 3.007 billion euros for exports and 3.850 billion euros for imports, the equivalent of 25.8 pct of total exports and 27.1 pct of total imports. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Simona iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Antibiotice Iasi Approves RON20M Dividends: 5.6% Yield Shareholders of state-owned Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in Romania, on Thursday approved the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.029879738 per share, starting September 21, 2020, as per a stock market (...)

BRD Completes Shareholder Meeting Agenda With Societe Generale's Proposal To Allot 2019 Profit To Retained Earnings The Board of Directors of Romanian lender BRD SocGen (BRD.RO) has completed and republished the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of April 23 with the proposal of the lender’s majority shareholder, Societe Generale, to allocate the 2019 net profit of RON1.5 billion to (...)

ForMin Aurescu: Romania will receive medical equipment donated by United Arab Emirates Government Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday announced that a donation of medical equipment is set to arrive in Romania from the Government of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and Friday. "We are talking about 3 million masks, 2.7 million gloves, 64,000 protection gloves, (...)

Vivre Deco's EUR3.5M Corporate Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange April 10 The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday said the EUR3.45 million corporate bonds issued by Vivre Deco, one of the largest online home and deco retailer in Central and Eastern Europe, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on April 10, (...)

Romania Food Retailers' Sales To Double Growth Rate In 2020, Nearing RON125B At Year-End Sales of food retailers in Romania will double their growth rate in 2020 and will be nearing RON125 billion at the end of the year, marking a record high, as per a KeysFin analysis.

KeysFin: Romania Food Retailers' Sales To Double Growth Rate In 2020, Nearing RON125B At Year-End Sales of food retailers in Romania will double their growth rate in 2020 and will be nearing RON125 billion at the end of the year, marking a record high, as per a KeysFin analysis.

Fondul Proprietatea Wants Restructuring Of Romaero's Historic Budget Debts Amassed In Last 11 Years Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea has required that the shareholders of aircraft parts maker Romaero Bucuresti (RORX.RO) also discuss in their general meeting the restructuring of debts to the state budget.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |