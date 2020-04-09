GCS: Another seven persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 227

GCS: Another seven persons infected with novel coronavirus dead; death toll - 227. Another seven persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the death toll for the pandemic reaching 227, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed, on Thursday. The deceased were two women and five men, with ages between 64 and 88. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Simona Iacob) [Read the article in Agerpres]