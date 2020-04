CFA Romania: Half of Managers See Pandemic Impact Until 4Q/2020

CFA Romania: Half of Managers See Pandemic Impact Until 4Q/2020. Half the managers polled by CFA Romania, namely 48%, expect the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic will be felt strongly up until the fourth quarter and estimate Romania's budget deficit at an average of 6.5% of GDP.