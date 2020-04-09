 
April 9, 2020

PSD announces COVID-19 Lockdown Tracker app monitoring quarantined subjects is completed
The Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced on Thursday the completion of the COVID-19 Lockdown Tracker app for monitoring the persons under a forced isolation or quarantine order. The app was developed by Alexandru Petrescu - leader of BMM Testlabs' global cybersecurity initiative - in cooperation with a group of Romanian cyber security experts. "Good news! The COVID-19 Lockdown Tracker app for monitoring people in forced isolation or quarantine has been completed! Our colleague Alexandru Petrescu, working together with a group of experts from the Romanian cyber security sector, has developed it and they are ready to offer it for free to the institutions of the Romanian state. The app is currently in the testing phase. After the delivery and implementation of the source code, the digital instrument will become fully available and operational for the government structures (the Interior Ministry - Police, Local Police, Gendarmerie, the National Defense Ministry, as well as local government structures) to use. Digital 'smart quarantine' tools are already being used successfully by European governments, such as those in Poland and the Czech Republic, and can allow a controlled relaxation of restrictions and a gradual restart of the economic activity," reads a post on PSD's Facebook page. Alexandru Petrescu mentions that the app allows the digital monitoring of the people who must, for various reasons, stay at home. "The app facilitates an easy registration of the biometric elements, of geolocation elements, and by using an artificial intelligence algorithm it allows the state structures to call, query, request validation of the presence at home of all those who must stay at home in mandatory isolation. All the captured information is saved on servers belonging to the Romanian state, in full compliance with all the data protection regulations," Petrescu explains in the same post. AGERPRES (RO - author: Dana Piciu, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Simona Iacob)

