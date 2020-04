PwC Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange Loses EUR13B Of Its Capitalization Since Start Of 2020

PwC Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange Loses EUR13B Of Its Capitalization Since Start Of 2020. The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) has lost 34% (EUR13 billion) of its stock capitalization since the start of 2020, after a 23.4% increase in 2019, the best performance of the local market since the financial crisis of 2008-2009, as per a PwC Romania (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]