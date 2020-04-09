GCS: 441 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 5,202

GCS: 441 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 5,202. As many as 441 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 5,202, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Thursday. Of the infected persons, 647 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. A number of 178 patients are being treated in intensive care units. According to the cited source, 229 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]