Tăriceanu urges the Goverment to act in order to restart the economy: We need to return to work



Tăriceanu urges the Goverment to act in order to restart the economy: We need to return to work.

ALDE president Călin Popescu Tăriceanu calls on the Government to take measures to restart the economy and accuses the government officials of refusing any discussion regarding the measures to be taken so that the Romanians return to work after (...)