By Edwig Ban The World Bank has revised significantly the estimates of the Romanian economy's advance this year, up to 0.3%, from 3.8% as estimated three months ago, but relies on a return to 4.4% in 2021 , shows the updated economic forecast for spring 2020, made by the World Bank for this (...)