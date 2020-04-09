SIF Transilvania Proposes Introduction of 10% Ownership Threshold Of Share Capital

SIF Transilvania Proposes Introduction of 10% Ownership Threshold Of Share Capital. The Board of Directors of regional investment fund SIF Transilvania (SIF3.RO) has summoned the Fund's shareholders on May 11, 2020 to approve, among others, the introduction of a 10% ownership threshold of the Company’s share capital, after the 5% threshold had been previously eliminated under (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]