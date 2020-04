World Bank Revises Romania's 2020 GDP Growth Forecast to 0.3% from 3.8%

Romania's economic growth is projected to slow significantly to 0.3 percent in 2020, from an estimated 3.8% percent before the Covid-19, according to the World Bank Economic Update Spring 2020. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]