 
Romaniapress.com

April 9, 2020

Cazanciuc takes over as new interim Senate President
Apr 9, 2020

Cazanciuc takes over as new interim Senate President.

Senate Vice President Robert Cazanciuc on Thursday took over from his Social Democrat colleague the Titus Corlatean the position of Senate President. According to Cazanciuc, Corlatean told a meeting of the Senate's Standing Bureau that he is resigning as president of the Senate for personal reasons, requesting that the position be taken over by one of his deputies and recommending Cazanciuc for the position. The new president of the Senate urged to dialogue among institutions, authorities and among parliamentary groups. "I will have a dialogue and collaborate with all the parliamentary groups, so that the laws sent by the Senate will make the life of all Romanians better. It is a takeover of tasks at a difficult time for the whole country and, more than ever, we need to sit at the round table regardless of what party we come from to set the priorities for the country, without passion, without pride. We have to make decisions at difficult times that will change the lives of Romanians," Cazanciuc told AGERPRES on Thursday. Corlatean announced early this February that he was appointed by the Senate leadership following the resignation of Teodor Melescanu, to exercise the duties of Senate president until the election of a new president. Melescanu resigned on February 3 after on January 22 the Constitutional Court found that his election to the Senate leadership was unconstitutional. AGERPRES (RO - author: Livia Popescu, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Antibiotice Iasi Approves RON20M Dividends: 5.6% Yield Shareholders of state-owned Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in Romania, on Thursday approved the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.029879738 per share, starting September 21, 2020, as per a stock market (...)

BRD Completes Shareholder Meeting Agenda With Societe Generale's Proposal To Allot 2019 Profit To Retained Earnings The Board of Directors of Romanian lender BRD SocGen (BRD.RO) has completed and republished the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of April 23 with the proposal of the lender’s majority shareholder, Societe Generale, to allocate the 2019 net profit of RON1.5 billion to (...)

ForMin Aurescu: Romania will receive medical equipment donated by United Arab Emirates Government Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday announced that a donation of medical equipment is set to arrive in Romania from the Government of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and Friday. "We are talking about 3 million masks, 2.7 million gloves, 64,000 protection gloves, (...)

Vivre Deco's EUR3.5M Corporate Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange April 10 The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday said the EUR3.45 million corporate bonds issued by Vivre Deco, one of the largest online home and deco retailer in Central and Eastern Europe, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on April 10, (...)

Romania Food Retailers' Sales To Double Growth Rate In 2020, Nearing RON125B At Year-End Sales of food retailers in Romania will double their growth rate in 2020 and will be nearing RON125 billion at the end of the year, marking a record high, as per a KeysFin analysis.

KeysFin: Romania Food Retailers' Sales To Double Growth Rate In 2020, Nearing RON125B At Year-End Sales of food retailers in Romania will double their growth rate in 2020 and will be nearing RON125 billion at the end of the year, marking a record high, as per a KeysFin analysis.

Fondul Proprietatea Wants Restructuring Of Romaero's Historic Budget Debts Amassed In Last 11 Years Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea has required that the shareholders of aircraft parts maker Romaero Bucuresti (RORX.RO) also discuss in their general meeting the restructuring of debts to the state budget.

 

Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |