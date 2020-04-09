PM Orban: Budget revision is being analysed, we want it realistic

PM Orban: Budget revision is being analysed, we want it realistic. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated on Thursday that the draft regarding a budget revision is being analysed and it won't be debated and approved in Thursday's meeting, mentioning that the governmental part has carried out consultations on this topic with social partners and representatives of local authorities, because "a realistic budget revision" is desired. "In respect to the budget revision, it won't be debated in today's meeting, it is being analysed, we have consultations with the social partners, we have consultations with representatives of local authorities regarding local budgets. Moreover, we are also trying to make an assessment regarding the needs, as realistic as possible, especially in the affected areas, so that we can make a realistic budget revision and which can enable us to use instruments to combat the coronavirus epidemic, on the one hand, and, on the other hand, to protect, as much as possible, employees and companies affected by the crisis, by the epidemic," Orban told Radio Romania Actualitati public radio station. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]