GSC: Other 17 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died

GSC: Other 17 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died. Other 17 persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died, the death toll thus reaching 246, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS). The persons were nine men and eight women aged between 47 and 83 years old. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Catalin Alexandru; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]