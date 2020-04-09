PM Orban urges minister to find way for bosses to share solidarity efforts

PM Orban urges minister to find way for bosses to share solidarity efforts. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Thursday asked Labour Minister Violeta Alexandru to come up with a formula whereby the dignitaries can be included in the emergency ordinance regarding short-time working in the public sector. At the beginning of a government meeting, Orban said that he had already received dozens of derogation requests from various parts of the public sectors, insisting that even the dignitaries must express solidarity with those affected by the crisis. "We have already received dozens of requests for exemptions and strange reasons to support the exemptions. We have to conduct a very objective analysis. (...) Find a way for bosses, including us dignitaries, to share the solidarity efforts, "said Orban. Alexandru said that she also received such requests, adding that they would be subject to analysis. Regarding the dignitaries, she said this is the moment of solidarity on all levels. She said that the first draft of the ordinance is ready and that in the coming days it will be brought to the attention of each ministry. "In the coming days, I will circulate the version the Ministry of Labour proposes and I will discuss it with all the colleagues in the government who know their fields of activity," said Alexandru. Orban explicitly called for this to happen this week, and the minister said the draft will be ready early next week, and consultations with social partners will be held. The PM on Thursday asked the government to analyse the draft emergency ordinance under which the public sector employees will take turn working half a month at a time and then going on a furlough-equivalent form for the rest of the month.