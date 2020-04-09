 
April 9, 2020

HealthMin Tataru says materials are now available for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients
Apr 9, 2020

HealthMin Tataru says materials are now available for hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.

The Minister of Health, Nelu Tataru, on Thursday said that sanitary materials, coveralls and test kits are now available for all hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. "At this moment we can say that we can provide a certain quantity of sanitary materials, coveralls and test kits for all the hospitals that do not have what they need at this moment to carry out their activity for the treatment of the COVID-19 patients. We have distributed to all the hospitals that are on the front line - the infectious diseases hospitals, to those on the second line, the pneumology, as well as the support hospitals, important quantities of sanitary materials and drugs. We also have certain quantities of materials for the country hospitals, which represent the third line of the battle against the coronavirus, in order for them to be prepared for the possible cases of coronavirus or those currently in isolation waiting for a result," said the Minister at the UNIFARM headquarters. The head of UNIFARM, Adrian Ionel, said that the materials distributed to the hospitals are enough for at least two and a half months. He stated that Romania expects 12 more aircraft with materials and "at least six trucks" with materials and equipment. The Secretary of State with the Ministry of Health, Andrei Baciu, said that the test capacity has increased by more than 8-9 times in the past weeks. "Three weeks ago, about 500-600 tests per day were carried out. For example, in the past 24 hours, 3,737 tests were done," said Baciu. AGERPRES (RO-author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN-author: Cristina Zaharia)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
