Antibiotice Iasi Approves RON20M Dividends: 5.6% Yield. Shareholders of state-owned Antibiotice Iasi (ATB.RO), one of the leading pharmaceutical manufacturers in Romania, on Thursday approved the distribution of a gross dividend of RON0.029879738 per share, starting September 21, 2020, as per a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]