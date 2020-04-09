BRD Completes Shareholder Meeting Agenda With Societe Generale’s Proposal To Allot 2019 Profit To Retained Earnings

BRD Completes Shareholder Meeting Agenda With Societe Generale’s Proposal To Allot 2019 Profit To Retained Earnings. The Board of Directors of Romanian lender BRD SocGen (BRD.RO) has completed and republished the agenda of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of April 23 with the proposal of the lender’s majority shareholder, Societe Generale, to allocate the 2019 net profit of RON1.5 billion to (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]