Vivre Deco’s EUR3.5M Corporate Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange April 10

Vivre Deco's EUR3.5M Corporate Bonds To Start Trading On Bucharest Stock Exchange April 10. The Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday said the EUR3.45 million corporate bonds issued by Vivre Deco, one of the largest online home and deco retailer in Central and Eastern Europe, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on April 10,