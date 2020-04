Romania Food Retailers’ Sales To Double Growth Rate In 2020, Nearing RON125B At Year-End

Romania Food Retailers’ Sales To Double Growth Rate In 2020, Nearing RON125B At Year-End. Sales of food retailers in Romania will double their growth rate in 2020 and will be nearing RON125 billion at the end of the year, marking a record high, as per a KeysFin analysis. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]