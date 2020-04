Fondul Proprietatea Wants Restructuring Of Romaero’s Historic Budget Debts Amassed In Last 11 Years

Fondul Proprietatea Wants Restructuring Of Romaero’s Historic Budget Debts Amassed In Last 11 Years. Romanian investment fund Fondul Proprietatea has required that the shareholders of aircraft parts maker Romaero Bucuresti (RORX.RO) also discuss in their general meeting the restructuring of debts to the state budget. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]