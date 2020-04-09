 
April 9, 2020

ForMin Aurescu: Romania will receive medical equipment donated by United Arab Emirates Government
Apr 9, 2020

Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu on Thursday announced that a donation of medical equipment is set to arrive in Romania from the Government of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and Friday. "We are talking about 3 million masks, 2.7 million gloves, 64,000 protection gloves, 37,000 coveralls, 20,500 protective glasses," said Aurescu, at the Government meeting on Thursday. He added the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Bucharest, Ahmed Abdulla Saeed Bin Saeed Almatrooshi, had played an "exceptional" role in obtaining this donation. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban asked the Foreign Affairs Minister to establish a meeting with the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Bucharest to directly express its "gratitude" for the "very beneficial and useful" help. Moreover, the Minister of Foreign Affairs asked for the introduction on the supplementary agenda of an Emergency Ordinance draft on the completion of GEO 11/2020 regarding the medical emergency stocks and some measures related to quarantine, with the subsequent modifications. "We have all the approvals. It's about a provision that gives MAE the possibility to settle other expenses too, besides those already approved," explained Aurescu. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Cristina Zaharia)

