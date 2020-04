IntMin Vela: Exports of cereals, grains and sugar, suspended during SoE

IntMin Vela: Exports of cereals, grains and sugar, suspended during SoE. Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Thursday evening that exports of wheat, barley, oats, corn, rice, wheat flour, soybeans, seed oil and sugar are to be suspended during the state of emergency. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Alexandru Florea, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]