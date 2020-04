Retailer Lidl Goes Ahead With Investments In 2020

Retailer Lidl Goes Ahead With Investments In 2020. German-held Lidl, a discount grocery retailer, has opened four stores since the beginning of the year for a total of 265. All stores were opened in the past month, however, exactly during the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]