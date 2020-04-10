Medlife To Open Its 2nd Coronavirus Testing Lab, In Sfantu Gheorghe; Seeks To Open 3rd Unit In Timisoara

Medlife To Open Its 2nd Coronavirus Testing Lab, In Sfantu Gheorghe; Seeks To Open 3rd Unit In Timisoara. MedLife, the largest provider of private medical services in Romania, will be opening its second Real Time PCR laboratory for coronavirus tracking and testing, early next week, in Sfantu Gheorghe, which will contribute to increasing the processing capacity in central (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]