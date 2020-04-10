C&W Echinox: Employees Working From Home Appreciate Saving Time and Money, Lack Interaction

C&W Echinox: Employees Working From Home Appreciate Saving Time and Money, Lack Interaction. Employees of office buildings who are currently working from home said they appreciate saving money and time spent in traffic but miss office interactions and socializing and have trouble separating professional from personal time, a survey conducted by Cushman & Wakefield Echinox (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]