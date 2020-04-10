GCS: 265 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 5,464

GCS: 265 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 5,464. As many as 265 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 5,467, informed the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Friday. Of the infected persons, 729 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. As many as 183 patients are being treated in intensive care units. According to the cited source, 257 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died.