GCS: Eight more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 265. Eight more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 265, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. The latest victims are three women and five men aged between 46 and 80. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Georgiana Tanasescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]