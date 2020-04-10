Compa Proposes Shareholders The Second Profit Distribution Option: RON8.3M Dividends At 6.5% Yield

Compa Proposes Shareholders The Second Profit Distribution Option: RON8.3M Dividends At 6.5% Yield. The Board of Directors of Romanian car parts manufacturer Compa Sibiu (CMP.RO) has proposed to complete the agenda of the shareholder meeting of April 27, 2020 with the second option for the distribution of its 2019 net profit, namely, dividends in the amount of RON8.3 million, as per a stock (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]