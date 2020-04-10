Official study finds COVID-19 imported cases down, infections spreading locally in Romania

Official study finds COVID-19 imported cases down, infections spreading locally in Romania. The share of COVID-19 imported cases is "continuously decreasing," while infections are at a local spreading stage, and there is no extended epidemic yet, concludes the National Public Health Institute (INSP) in a recent study of confirmed novel coronavirus cases between February 26 and April 5. "The share of imported cases is constantly decreasing. The share of cases without an identified epidemiological link is increased in the counties where there were several cases in the last week (Suceava, Bucharest, Timis and Neamt). The small number of positive tests shows infections reached a local spreading stage and there is still no widespread epidemic. The high fatality rate in persons over 70 years of age with associated chronic diseases is comparable to that recorded in the other affected countries. Deaths in these age groups were recorded in hospitalised persons or persons in a care setting or dialysis centers, which calls for additional infection prevention measures in such settings," reads the study. It mentions that the detection of cases in all age groups related to local transmission requires "that the rules of social distancing should be maintained and followed at individual level" moving forward to contain the disease. According to the analysis, 4,051 cases of SARS-CoV-2 infections were confirmed in Romania between February 26 and April 5, of which 181 deaths. "The first confirmed infection was reported on February 26, and the following two weeks the sporadic nature of the disease was on display, with 1-2 cases being confirmed daily. From March 10, the daily number of confirmed cases followed a rising trend, with an average of 55 cases/day in the March 16 - 22 week, 200 cases/day in the March 23 - 29 week, reaching an average of 300 cases/day in the last week," the INSP study points out. The weekly developments of the confirmed cases was as follows: * Between 26 February and 1 March, 3 cases were recorded; * 12 cases, March 2 - 8; * 144 cases, March 9 - 15; * 371 cases, March 16 - 22; * 1,380 cases, March 23 - 29; *2,141 cases March 30 - April 5. Between March 23 and April 5, the incidence rate nationwide in Romania was 18.24 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest apparent incidence was registered in Suceava County (over 40 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). Incidences of between 20 - 39 cases per 100,000 inhabitants were recorded in Arad, Timis, Hunedoara, Brasov, Covasna, Neamt, Ilfov, Bucharest, Ialomita. In all the reported cases, there was a "slight predominance" of women (56% of the total cases). According to INSP, the confirmed cases are concentrated in adults, with 78% being reported in persons between the ages of 30 and 69. 127 cases were reported in the age group of over 80. The average age is 47.6 years, and a breakdown by age categories looks like the following: * 0 - 9 years: 2% of cases; * 10 - 19 years: 3% of cases; * 20 - 29 years: 8% of cases; * 30 - 39 years: 16% of cases; * 40 - 49 years: 27% of cases; * 50 - 59 years: 22% of cases; * 60 - 69 years: 13% of cases; * 70 - 79 years: 7% of cases; * over 80 years: 3% of cases. As of April 5, 181 deaths were recorded, and the average age of those who died was 66.6 years. "The average age of death is significantly higher than the average age of cases. All cases that ended in death had associated chronic illnesses. The youngest fatality was 27 years old and the oldest was 94 years old. There was a predominance of deaths among men. Thus, out of the total of the deceased, 63.5% were men, with the male-to-female ratio among the deceased being 1.74," the study shows. At the same time, 41.1% of all confirmed cases were the result of close contact with infected persons arriving in Romania or with their contacts. Specifically, during the February 26 - March 1 week, 67% of the cases were persons from abroad, and 33% were their contacts. Between March 2 and 8, 58% were imported, and 42% were contacts. During the March 16 - 22 week, 5% of the cases were the result of local community spreading. Between March 30 and April 5, 2% of the cases were persons from abroad, 30% their contacts, 6% cases of community distribution, and 62% were without an identified link. "Of the total of 4,051 cases confirmed during this period, 471 were reported in people who returned to Romania from abroad, with the share of imported cases for the entire period being 11.6%. The share of imported cases decreased every week. The most frequent country of import of the cases remains Italy, followed by Spain, the UK, France and Germany," INSP notes. As many as 16.3% of the total confirmed cases were recorded in the lines of healthcare professionals. The first confirmed cases among them appeared in the March 9 - 15 week. In the last 14 days of the report period, the average of SARS-COV-2 positive results was 13%. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

