PM Orban counting on wise contribution of Jewish communities in Romania to fight coronavirus pandemic. In a Pesach message, Prime Minister Ludovic Orban says that he is counting on the wise contribution of the members of the Jewish communities in Romania in the fight against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the efforts to contain it. "On the occasion of the Pesach holidays, I want to wish the Jewish community in Romania, the leadership of the Federation of Jewish Communities in Romania and to all the Jews in the world blessed holidays, as well as health and well-being. Although, unfortunately, this year's Passover is celebrated in a difficult context marked by a series of constraints generated by the coronavirus pandemic, I fully believe that the members of the Jewish community in Romania support the decisions that the Romanian government had to take to the benefit of all of us. As always, I am counting on the wise contribution of the members of the Jewish communities in Romania to the efforts to fight the pandemic and to limit its spread in our country. Hag Pesach Sameach!" Orban says in his message issued on Friday.