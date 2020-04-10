GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 270
Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 270, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday.
The latest victims are one woman and four men aged between 42 and 78. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Rodica State, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
