GCS: Five more persons with COVID-19 die; death toll reaches 270

Five more persons infected with the novel coronavirus have died and the COVID-19 death toll has reached 270, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Friday. The latest victims are one woman and four men aged between 42 and 78.