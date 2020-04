Patria Bank OKs Issue Of 20,000 Bonds, Worth A Total EUR10M, Their Admission To Trading Via Tradeville

Patria Bank OKs Issue Of 20,000 Bonds, Worth A Total EUR10M, Their Admission To Trading Via Tradeville. Shareholders of lender Patria Bank (PBK.RO) on Friday approved a decision to issue 20,000 unsecured, non-convertible and subordinated bonds, denominated in euro, with nominal value of EUR500/bond and a total nominal value of EUR10 million, according to a stock market (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]