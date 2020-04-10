PM Orban makes an appeal to Romanians not to relax measures and observe social distancing rules

PM Orban makes an appeal to Romanians not to relax measures and observe social distancing rules. Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that the measure of prolonging the programme of agro-food markets during the Easter celebrations doesn't mean that the rules are not to be observed anymore, and he made an appeal to the citizens not to relax measures and to strictly observe them, including after the peak of the coronavirus epidemic will be reached and overcome in Romania. "We have introduced this regulation in the Military Ordinance to enforce these rules of ensuring the physical distancing including in the supermarkets and in other places when people are waiting in line to buy products, as we want to reduce the possibility of spreading the virus. We have never wanted to reduce the activity of markets, many of them in the open air, but even those that are not in the open air, as they provide a certain distance, the only problem being that when people want to buy a product they should observe the 1.5-metre distance between one another and this is what we asked for through the ordinance made public last night," PM Orban told the Antena 1 private television broadcaster on Friday night. He answered thus to a question related to the "crowding" in the markets around the Easter celebrations and if the measure regarding the prolonged programme in the agro-food markets during this time is a "sign of relaxation." AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Florea, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Cristina ZAharia) [Read the article in Agerpres]