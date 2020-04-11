 
April 11, 2020

President Iohannis's Easter, Palm Sunday message:Power of faith gives us hope we will soon be together again
Apr 11, 2020

President Iohannis's Easter, Palm Sunday message:Power of faith gives us hope we will soon be together again.

In a video message delivered on Saturday for the faithful who celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus tonight, but also for the Orthodox community that celebrates Palm Sunday tomorrow, President Klaus Iohannis speaks of the hope of "being together again." "I wish the Roman Catholic, Reformed, Unitarian and Evangelical believers to welcome the Resurrection of the Lord with good health, peace of soul, hope and care for their fellow citizens. Even if this holy feast finds us far away from the ones we would want at our side, the power of our faith unites us and gives us hope that we will soon be together again," the head of the state said. He went on to call Palm Sunday "the feast of humility and love." "I want to also convey the warmest wishes to the Orthodox, Greek-Catholic, Armenian and Neo-Protestant worshipers who celebrate Palm Sunday tomorrow - the feast of humility and love," the President said. Klaus Iohannis also spoke about the current challenges posed by the novel coronavirus epidemic. "Dear Romanians, may the Easter celebrations bring us all the relief and the power to overcome all challenges. I am convinced that united and confident in the future we will emerge strengthened from this difficult trial," said the head of state, who ends his message with the "Christ Is Risen!" salute in Romanian, German and Hungarian. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)

