GCS: 523 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 5,990. As many as 523 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 5,990, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports. A number of 208 patients are being treated in intensive care units. Of the infected persons, 758 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. According to the cited source, 282 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]