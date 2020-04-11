Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest: Pain-ridden Easter, yet final tidings the same - Christ Is Risen!
This year's Easter celebration will be pain-ridden and different for the entire Christian world, but the final tidings will be the same - "Christ Is Risen!," writes Roman Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest Aurel Perca in his Easter Pastoral Letter.
"Easter this year will be pain-ridden, it will be different for the entire Christian world, and the empty churches in the latest period are already a sign. The coronavirus pandemic compels us to live 'remotely' from all the Holy Week celebrations. But the final tidings will be the same: Christ Is Risen! He is truly risen! Hallelujah! The bells and songs in rather 'solo' performances will nevertheless sing the victory of freedom over slavery, of light over darkness, of life over death ... and we want to hope that there will also be a victory and liberation from the dreaded virus that has too much darkened our Great Lent days," says the high Roman Catholic clergyman.
Monsignor Perca emphasizes that Easter is and remains "the feast of joy by excellence" whereby "the Risen Christ always abides with us and does not forsake those who are in trials, pain and mourning".
"The words of St. Paul in his Letter to the Romans can be an encouragement to further hope for the victory of good, of light, of life: 'Who will separate us from the love of Christ? Will tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword?' (Romans 8:35), and the response of the Apostle echoes to us: 'In all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us, ... and no any other creature will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord. (v. 37-39) Conquerors through the Passion, Death and Resurrection of the Son of God! Easter is and remains the feast of joy by excellence: The Risen Christ always abides with us, He shows us the light of His face as Resurrected and never forsakes those who are in trials, pain and mourning. He is our hope and the most beautiful youth of this world. Everything He touches rejuvenates, renews, fills with life," says the Archbishop.
The high Roman Catholic hierarch leader emphasizes that "The Resurrection of Christ tells us that the love of God is stronger than any evil and death itself."
"If the 'virus' will continue to spread terror and concern, remember that Jesus Christ has overcome all evil and death! With these experiences and feelings we end the time of the Great Lent and prepare for the 'celebration of celebrations', the heart of the liturgical year and the core of our faith. Easter means life, light and hope and we are all in great need for new life, true light and living hope that does not fail. The Resurrection of Christ tells us that God's love is stronger than any evil and death itself," writes Monsignor Aurel Perca.
In the end he wishes to all those who celebrate Easter on Sunday "Blessed Holidays" and the traditional "Christ Is Risen!"
"As your shepherd, I address all the parish communities, all families and ordained persons to tell you: Courage, do not fear, the Risen Christ is with us! I wish all of you a blessed Easter, full of the gift of joy and hope brought by Christ! Christ Is Risen! Hallelujah!," the Roman Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Bucharest concludes his letter. AGERPRES (RO - author: Daniel Popescu, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi)
