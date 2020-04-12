GCS: 310 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 6,300

GCS: 310 new coronavirus infection cases; total at 6,300. As many as 310 new cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus have been registered in Romania since the last update, taking the total number of infections to 6,300, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reports. A number of 204 patients are being treated in intensive care units. Of the infected persons, 852 were declared cured and discharged from hospital. According to the cited source, 306 people diagnosed with COVID-19 have died. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]