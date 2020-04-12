Crown Custodian's Palm Sunday message: A sunny, soul-warming day

Crown Custodian's Palm Sunday message: A sunny, soul-warming day. Custodian of the Crown of Romania, Princess Margareta, addressed a video message of hope and soul-warming experiences to all those who bear flower-derived names and who by tradition celebrate name day on Palm Sunday. "Today is Palm Sunday, the day our Lord Jesus Christ entered Jerusalem. Despite the difficult times we are experiencing, I wish all of you who are named after flowers a sunny, soul-warming day, filled with hope. Many Happy Returns!," Princess Margareta said in the message. Orthodox Christians and Greek Catholics celebrate this Sunday the Lord's entry into Jerusalem - Palm Sunday, a day reminiscent of the triumphal entry of the Savior Jesus Christ into the city, where he was greeted by the crowds waving palm branches, but under the current state of emergency restrictions, the services are celebrated by priests without attendance of the faithful and broadcast online. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Daniel Popescu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]