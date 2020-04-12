Health Minister contemplates military management for coronavirus-embattled Focsani County Hospital

Health Minister contemplates military management for coronavirus-embattled Focsani County Hospital. Health Minister Nelu Tataru said today that a military management might be appointed at the Vrancea County Hospital, and that he will be in the county capital city of Focsani on Monday for an assessment of the situation. "Focsani and Vrancea County are a sore spot at the moment. There's a widespread community transmission here. There are 35 coronavirus infected health workers at the Focsani Military Hospital, another two staff at the Emergency County Inspectorate, one at the Gendarmerie, several at the Police. The County Hospital manager was confirmed coronavirus positive, he left the hospital with all the documents and the contents of his office - this is a real problem. I will be in Focsani tomorrow and we contemplate, among others, appointing a military management here. I also spoke with the Defense Minister, Mr. General Ciuca, and I think this is what we'll do here, install a military management," Tataru told broadcaster Digi 24 on Sunday. He said that the local Public Health Department might be in for sanctions, as it has failed its duty to properly conduct epidemiological investigations and order a specific conduct for each patient, which resulted in COVID-positive persons mingling at home or elsewhere with non-Covid people and hindering the break of the transmission chain. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Antonia Nita; EN - author/editor: Simona Klodnischi) [Read the article in Agerpres]